Woman facing multiple charges after attempting to smuggle drugs into Allegheny County Jail

By Patrick Damp

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman is now facing multiple charges after attempting to smuggle drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.

According to county police, a review of surveillance footage found that 22-year-old woman Alleayah White had been in contact with two inmates and planned to smuggle large amounts of synthetic marijuana, or as it is also referred to as K2, into the jail.

White visited the jail on July 31 for a visitation, and a search from the jail’s security office found 22 full pages of K2 on her person.

Following that search, nine more pages of K2 were found at her residence in the city.

White is now facing charges of contraband, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal conspiracy.

