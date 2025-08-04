6-year-old gibbon named Polaris has a friend at BioPark

By Hamilton Kahn

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A 6-year-old lar gibbon, a tree-dwelling primate species known for its distinctly white ringed face, now resides at the BioPark and Zoo.

Named Polaris, the gibbon became friends with the other gibbon at the BioPark, whose name is Siena.

“He is an adorable little guy,” said Josephine Frentzel, BioPark assistant curator of primates. “He is active, very friendly, and we are glad he’s here.”

Lar gibbons are currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. Wild populations are threatened by poaching, illegal pet trade, and habitat loss.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.