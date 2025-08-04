Coca-Cola closes Salinas warehouse after 70 years



By Felix Cortez

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — After seven decades in Salinas, Coca-Cola has closed its doors in its last warehouse. The decision impacts dozens of employees and leaves city leaders wondering what will become of the vacant building.

On Friday, Coca-Cola trucks rolled out for the last time at a distribution site on Vandenberg Street near the Salinas airport.

“We’ve got to keep ourselves positive, yeah, it’s been a good run over here, so I’ve been happy, time to move on,” said Stephen Dionisio, who did inventory at the facility for 18 years.

Another employee spent 35 years with Coca-Cola, and his family showed up Friday with signs saying, “We are so proud of you.”

“Well, as usual, everyone’s sad, you know, it’s a mixed reality, but I mean, if this door is closing, another door might be opening, so I just look at it that way,” Dionisio said.

One truck driver KSBW spoke with said he was hauling out the last load of Coca-Cola products.

Back in June, the Reyes company, which owns and operates the Coca-Cola warehouse, made the surprise announcement that it was closing its Salinas plant and consolidating it with its San Jose operations.

“You know, we would have preferred San Jose consolidated into Salinas, but that’s not the way it works. Having said that, we do believe it’s an attractive facility. I know at least three parties that have expressed interest in the facility, so we’re certainly encouraged by that,” Mayor Dennis Donohue said.

Eighty-one people worked in the Salinas plant, and employees KSBW talked with said some were absorbed into the San Jose facility while others were allowed to apply for open positions within the company.

A company spokesman couldn’t give an exact number of employees who stayed with the company, but said, “The majority of our 81 Salinas employees transitioned to our San Jose Distribution Center.”

The same spokesperson said the company continues to evaluate options for the building.

“Obviously, what we would be looking for somebody that would be able to come in and provide new employment opportunities for the community,” the mayor said.

The Reyes company says it will continue to serve the Salinas community and the Central Coast from its San Jose location.

