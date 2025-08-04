Dog missing after masked group fires shots at Maine home, leading to chase

By Adam Bartow

GLENBURN, Maine (WMTW) — Two people are facing charges, and police are looking for another suspect and a missing dog, after what police describe as a series of violent or dangerous incidents in Penobscot County on Sunday.

Just after 3 p.m., a woman called 911 to say several people wearing masks had fired shots along Danforth Drive and caused a lot of damage to her car and home before leaving.

No one in the home was hurt and the people there gave detailed descriptions of the suspects to police. Those descriptions were not shared publicly.

Police say they spotted the suspects in a vehicle on Union Street in Hermon, but when deputies tried to stop them, the driver sped away. Police say the car turned onto Davis Road in Bangor and then slowed at the intersection with Finson Road, where two people got out and ran off, while the driver continued back toward Glenburn.

Police were able to track one of the people on foot and found them hiding under a mobile home near Finson Road.

Other officers chased the vehicle until the driver got out and ran into what police said was a random home. Police went into the home and were able to arrest the suspect after a fight.

Police said Sunday night they were still looking for the third person and actively following leads. They did not release the names of the people they arrested.

“Although the nature of the incident was dangerous, and the matter remains active, there is no immediate threat to the safety of the public,” said the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday morning, police said one suspect involved in the Glenburn incident then broke into a home on Lake View Road in Glenburn. No one was home at the time, but police say a 9-year-old English Mastiff named Rosie escaped.

Police say she is a friendly but timid dog and should be wearing a collar and pink bandanna that has her identification information.

