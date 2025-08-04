Driver arrested after allegedly starting Kirkland wildfire by driving on metal rim

By KNXV Web Staff

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona (KNXV) — A Hillside man is facing charges after Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say he drove several miles on a bare metal rim, igniting the Kirkland Wildfire that burned near the Hillside and Yava communities Friday afternoon.

Deputies say it started around 3 p.m. when the man reportedly crashed his truck into an embankment, blowing out a tire.

Instead of stopping, investigators believe he continued driving nearly three miles toward his home on the exposed rim, sending a trail of sparks along Bagdad Road that likely triggered multiple fires.

Firefighters quickly responded and initiated temporary road closures in the area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless burning, and endangerment.

As of Monday morning, the Kirkland Fire has grown to more than 900 acres and is at 35% containment.

