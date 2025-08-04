Soulja Boy arrested on weapons charges in Los Angeles

By Austin Turner

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Rapper Soulja Boy, who exploded onto the scene in 2007 with the smash hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” was arrested on weapons charges in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the arrest of DeAndre Cortez Way, his birth name, took place at about 2:35 a.m. in the Melrose neighborhood of L.A. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Melrose and North Genesee avenues and discovered that Way, a passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm while being a felon.

It’s not yet clear what spurred the traffic stop.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Way, 35, built a following off of the success of “Crank That,” which was attached to a popular dance trend upon its release. He’s continued to release music since and has had success as an online streamer.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to Soulja Boy’s representatives, but did not immediately hear back.

