Woman jumps out of car during pursuit, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A suspect is still at large after fleeing a chase involving both the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma City Police Department late Sunday.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Department said they received a call that deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle near Northeast 52nd Street and Westminster Road. The person was wanted on traffic charges.

During the chase, a woman jumped out of the vehicle because the driver would not let her out, according to police. Deputies remained on the scene with her, but it wasn’t clear if she was injured.

Police said they believed the driver got away.

Oklahoma City police said they never made it to the scene before deputies lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

