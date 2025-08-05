Boulder Creek home deemed ‘total loss’ after Saturday evening structure fire

By Jeanette Bent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) — A home was deemed a total loss after being fully engulfed this past weekend in Boulder Creek.

According to the Boulder Creek Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., two miles north of Boulder Creek, where they found a fully engulfed building.

Upon arrival, they saw the home engulfed in flames, with fire coming from all sides, and embers causing a brief spread into the surrounding vegetation. Mutual aid was called with Ben Lomond Fire, Santa Cruz Fire, and CAL FIRE CZU arriving on scene.

Those living at the home were outside having evacuated safely. Unfortunately, the pets inside were lost. Goats that were outside were saved and taken to a nearby neighbor.

Highway 9 was closed off to drivers with PG&E and Caltrans at the scene.

The fire was knocked down at 3 a.m., with mop-up finished at 6 a.m. The house was deemed a total loss, with the cause of the fire undetermined after an investigation.

CAL FIRE CZU and Santa Cruz Fire remained around the scene on fire watch duty for the last 48 hours to put out any “hot” areas that were smoking or smoldering.

