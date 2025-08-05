Inmate critically injured after escape attempt from moving vehicle

By Bun Choum

Louisiana (WDSU) — An inmate is in critical condition after allegedly attempting to escape from a moving transport vehicle. This happened on Louisiana Highway 10 near Choctaw Road on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The inmate, who was being transported with two others to the Washington Parish Jail following court appearances in Bogalusa, managed to exit the vehicle while it was in motion.

According to the police, dispatchers received a call reporting a man in an orange jumpsuit unconscious and lying on the road. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the inmate to Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton. He was later airlifted to North Oaks Medical Center for further treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

At this time, it remains unclear how the inmate was able to exit the transport vehicle or the exact circumstances of his injuries. Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into the incident.

