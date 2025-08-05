Milwaukee’s ‘Deep Thought’ boat auction struggles to attract bidders

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Milwaukee County is auctioning off the boat abandoned along the Lake Michigan shoreline last year, called “Deep Thought,” to recover the $20,000 spent on its removal, but the auction has not attracted the level of interest officials hoped for.

“Let’s be honest, we didn’t ask for this boat,” County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman said in a statement. “She was abandoned near McKinley Marina, landed in the County’s lap through a legal headache, and now we just want her off the books.”

The vessel, which ran aground between Bradford and McKinley beaches last October after its owners ran out of fuel during a storm, is in poor condition and likely will never float again. Milwaukee County paid All City Towing a total of $50,000 to remove the boat over the rocky shore in May. Wasserman said the Daniel W. Hoan Foundation donated $10,000 to the removal, and an anonymous donor gave $20,000, leaving the county to cover the remaining $20,000.

“It’s not in good shape and it’s not seaworthy,” Wasserman said of Deep Thought.

Despite its condition, Wasserman remains hopeful that the boat, which has developed a cult following, could be a unique purchase for someone.

“It represents dreams and hopes that, unfortunately, failed. But at the same time, I think it can translate, and it could be a great item for somebody to purchase,” he said.

As of Monday night, the auction price was well below the county’s removal costs at around $2,000. Wasserman said there is no plan for the county to recoup the costs any other way.

“We have to move on,” he said.

Legal fees to pursue the owners would exceed the losses, Wasserman said.

“The issue we were told these people have absolutely no money,” he said.

Jeff Piller from All City Towing, where “Deep Thought” is being stored, said numerous prospective bidders and sporadic community members have been by to look at the boat.

“The Bucks, the Brewers, the Packers — there’s always a pretty strong following during that season, but the off-the-wall boat following? I don’t think I’ve seen much like this happen,” Piller said.

Piller believes there might be enough interest to increase the price at the last minute.

“In my small experience watching auctions, I feel like the action doesn’t really start until the end,” Piller said.

The county has stipulated that the buyer must pay for the boat within three days of the auction closing and remove it within seven days, with all responsibilities falling on the buyer.

