New Mexico issues warnings to water well owners

By Nick Catlin

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KOAT) — Several warnings were issued in southern New Mexico as the state seeks to crack down on water wells operating illegally.

The state Office of the State Engineer issued noncompliance warnings to owners of 20 water wells following investigations. Those owners have been ordered to stop unpermitted water diversions.

Those water wells, located in Carlsbad and Capitan Basins, were found to be operating without a valid water right permit. It was also found water may have been diverted for commercial sales during the investigations.

State engineer Elizabeth Anderson said these disciplinary actions will ensure New Mexico continues to have access and protection to its water.

“Now more than ever, protecting New Mexico’s water resources from illegal use is essential to securing a strong water future,” Anderson said.

The announcement was made on Monday, Aug. 4. The public can report suspected illegal water use by contacting the OSE office anonymously.

