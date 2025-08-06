9-year-old is dreaming big as he waits for kidney donor

By Bethany Cates

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Winston-Salem 9-year-old is making every day count as he patiently waits for a kidney.

Alex Crego was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome, a kidney disorder at age four, and his mom says it’s been a journey ever since.

Marissa Brickel says Alex is aware of his condition and he only had one ask for his 9th birthday.

“The one thing he asked for, for his birthday was a kidney because he wanted to do a few different things he can’t really do all that well without a kidney,” said Brickel.

She says her son had two wishes: one, to sleep through the night without being in pain and two, to go swimming this summer.

It’s never a dull moment with Alex, his mom said. He’s a kind, giving and intelligent young man, and for the longest time, he’s just wanted to do the typical things a 9-year-old would do.

Alex says he’d be very happy if someone decided to be his match.

“If I got a new kidney, I could do all the stuff I’ve always wanted to do that I couldn’t since on the dialysis I can’t do many things that I want to do like swim and go to parks and stuff,” said Alex.

Brickel says with Alex being autistic they face greater medical challenges, but she says through it all he understands his diagnosis.

“He knows a lot about his diagnosis so when the nurses will bring him his medications he’ll ask what is this and he knows which medications he’s supposed to be taking and what they do,” said Brickel.

A doctor diagnosed Alex with stage 3 renal failure in November 2024, and by January he was at stage 5.

His mom says things have progressed quickly, but they are remaining positive.

For Alex, a match could be lifesaving and give him the life he’s always dreamed of.

“If I got a new kidney, I could do all the stuff I’ve always wanted to do that I couldn’t,” said Alex.

Alex’s blood type is “A-positive.”

You can click here to support the family, and if you are looking to see if you qualify to donate a kidney to Alex Crego, you can click here or call (336) 713-5685.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.