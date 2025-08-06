Hollister police search for suspect who abandoned dog in street twice in one day

By Ricardo Tovar

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KSBW) — Hollister police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that abandoned a dog in the middle of the street twice in one day.

Witnesses reported that a small white dog was abandoned in the area of Daffodil Drive on July 26, 2025.

Surveillance footage showed the occupants of an older gray BMW stopping in the area at around 12:46 p.m. and intentionally releasing a white poodle-type dog onto the street before driving away, according to police.

The dog was seen chasing after the vehicle as it drove off.

Later that day, at around 3:07 p.m., the same vehicle returned to the area and abandoned the dog again.

“Both incidents were captured on residential security cameras and reported by a concerned citizen. The dog was not located at the time of the initial report, prompting an ongoing investigation by Animal Control Officers,” said Hollister police in a social media post.

Hollister police are seeking information about those responsible for the crime.

