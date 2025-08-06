Man accused of killing grandparents said ‘God told him to,’ affidavit says

By Meghan Moriarty

WEST MELBOURNE, Florida (WESH) — A recently filed arrest affidavit provides more details about a triple shooting in West Melbourne that left an elderly couple dead.

Jeremyah Campbell, 22, was arrested and charged with the murder of his grandparents — the Rev. George White, 83, and Mary White, 81. He is also accused of shooting and injuring a neighbor.

When deputies found Campbell after the shooting, he was “sobbing uncontrollably and shouting a stream of incoherent words,” according to the affidavit. Campbell was detained and later told a deputy that “God told him to send his grandparents to him,” the report said.

A search warrant obtained by WESH 2 said deputies observed Campbell “to be sweating, to have dilated pupils and [to be] making incoherent statements such as claiming to see cyclops and claiming Satan was in his head.”

The report said a family member told investigators that Campbell had argued with the victims earlier in the evening. She said the fight stemmed from a belief that Campbell was under the influence of an unknown drug.

Campbell is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

