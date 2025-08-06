PETA recognizes Omaha police officer who saved raccoon from tree with container stuck on its head

By McKenzy Parsons

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — An animal rights group recognized an Omaha police officer who saved a raccoon whose head was stuck in a container.

PETA said Officer Hunter Jones tied handcuffs to a rope to pull down the branches the raccoon had climbed on in Walnut Grove Park.

The officer then pulled off the container stuck on the animal’s head.

The Omaha Police Department will receive this certificate along with vegan chocolates from PETA because of Jones’ actions.

The organization also wants to remind the public to crush cans and screw lids on tight, so animals don’t get stuck.

