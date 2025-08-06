Police investigating possible illegal casino in Northern Colorado

By Dillon Thomas

LOVELAND, Colorado (KCNC) — The Loveland Police Department confirmed that it’s investigating a possible illegal casino that was operating in downtown Loveland.

Concerned residents took to social media, including Facebook and Reddit, to share their concerns about the alleged illegal operation. Those users claimed it was taking place at 101 W. 4th Street in Loveland.

Larimer County property records show Hargrave Holdings LLC owns the building, which houses King Storage, a storage unit park at the center of the investigation. Attempts to reach representatives for the storage park and the holding company by phone on Wednesday were both unsuccessful.

When CBS News Colorado contacted the Loveland Police Department to see if there was an investigation, a spokesperson confirmed that police were looking into a possible illegal casino operation on that property. However, citing an ongoing investigation, they declined to provide specific details beyond that.

“We can confirm that this is actively under investigation. The LPD is taking this seriously and we have continuous efforts involved into this case,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the office was aware of the investigation but couldn’t provide any further details, citing that a case had not been filed yet.

CBS News Colorado has learned there’s more than one agency investigating the alleged activities at the property; however, it was not made clear which other agency or agencies may be involved.

