Surveillance video, images capture violent Miami Beach high-rise robbery

By Sheldon Fox, Kevin Boulandier

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Weeks after an armed robbery and home invasion occurred at a Miami Beach high-rise apartment complex, 7News has obtained surveillance video and images of the chilling night.

The pure terror played out at the popular Flamingo Point in Miami Beach as detectives said the suspected man forced three innocent victims into an elevator after robbing their apartment.

Referred to on its website as a “luxury [and] opulent” condominium on South Beach, the victims said they endured the horrors of a violent crime spree on June 17.

“I could tell in her eyes and mine that we were going to die,” said victim Jacob Kirsten during a news conference last month.

Surveillance video provides a timeline of the rampage from start to finish.

Video shows 31-year-old Brian Lopez, an ex-convict on inmate release, getting off the elevators of the North Tower when he encounters a woman, Kylee Holland, in the hallway.

According to police, Holland was taking out the trash.

Lopez is seen talking to Holland with a hand in his shirt, but then suddenly forces her back inside her apartment.

Detectives said she was forced into her home at gunpoint. Inside her high-rise apartment was her fiancé, Kirsten, and their friend, Gary Burns.

According to the arrest report, upon entry to the apartment, Lopez “told them to get on the ground and turn over their belongings.”

When one of the men refused, Lopez “pistol-whipped” them, according to the report.

That’s when detectives said Lopez “demanded money…[A] transfer [of] $1,500 via Zelle” from the victims.

Suddenly, with one of the male victims bleeding from the head, Lopez orders all of them to the elevator.

According to police, Lopez wanted to take him to their car, but they began screaming, prompting Lopez to flee the scene.

Video shows Lopez leaving the building as the three victims scream at him.

“Run!” said one of the victims.

Someone in the lobby ran to the victims and asked to call law enforcement.

“Do you want me to call the cops?” said an unidentified person.

Witnesses called 911, and first responders arrived quickly at the high-rise condo.

Lopez ran away, but he wouldn’t get far as Miami Beach Police officers quickly picked him up.

Photos, obtained exclusively by 7News, show the aftermath of the violent night. Stash of cash, stolen wallets with credit cards, and other items that, police said, were taken in at least one other theft at the Flamingo.

The bold crime left the Miami Beach community shocked and led to a lawsuit against the apartment complex.

The trio of victims is suing Lopez, the condo, and other parties for what they say was a failure of the condo’s upper management and security apparatus.

“This happened in our home. A place that should be safe. A place that you should feel protected,” said Holland.

“The blood was squirting out of my head while I made eye contact with my fiancé. At that point, I could tell in her eyes, and mine, that we both thought we were going to die,” said Kirsten.

Lopez remains behind bars. He faces several charges, including home invasion, robbery with a deadly weapon, and armed burglary.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.