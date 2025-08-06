Suspected South American gang member arrested in Maine by Border Patrol

By Russ Reed

UNION, Maine (WMTW) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a Colombian national who is accused of being part of a gang was recently arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Maine.

The individual, who was not identified by CBP, was found to be illegally present in the United States and taken into custody in Union on Wednesday, July 30.

CBP officials said records revealed the individual had an active warrant for his arrest from New Jersey for burglary. Federal authorities also said the subject had been apprehended in June 2022 by Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, for illegal entry into the United States.

In addition, CBP officials said the individual was flagged as a potential national security threat and found to be a member of a South American theft group.

According to the FBI, the term South American theft group refers to a group of foreign nationals of South American descent who enter the United States illegally or overstay their visas, and who commit crimes, including commercial and residential burglaries. Members of South American theft groups frequently use rental vehicles and rely on fake identification and documents, the FBI said.

CBP officials said the individual who was arrested in Union is being transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for detention.

