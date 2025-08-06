UK man accused of attempting to drown daughter-in-law in vacation home

By Melany Hernandez Lopez

DAVENPORT, Florida (WBBH) — A United Kingdom man on vacation in Florida was arrested Sunday after reportedly trying to drown his daughter-in-law during a heated argument.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance in a backyard swimming pool at the Solterra Resort on Pine Tree Trail in Davenport at around 5:19 p.m.

The victim and witnesses said that 62-year-old Mark Raymond Gibbon of Beaconsfield, England, tried to drown his 33-year-old daughter-in-law during an argument.

The victim reported that she and Gibbon began arguing about his grandchildren while they were in the rental home swimming pool.

Gibbon is accused of pushing and holding the victim’s head under water multiple times, police say.

The victim’s 9-year-old daughter jumped into the pool and tried to stop Gibbon from drowning her mother.

According to PCSO, the victim said that Gibbon stopped after a pair of sisters vacationing next door to the rental home called the sheriff’s office.

Gibbon was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery.

