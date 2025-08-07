20 dead cats found inside home; woman charged with animal abuse

By Erin Hynes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville woman is facing dozens of animal abuse charges after 20 dead cats were found in her home in Okolona.

Tiffany Arnold, 38, is accused of leaving 24 cats inside an empty house on Leisure Court.

Louisville Metro Animal Services responded to a report of animals possibly being left behind in Arnold’s home on March 11.

Metro Animal Services was unable to make contact with Arnold until a week later, when she allowed officials to enter the house.

Inside, Metro Animal Services found the bodies of 20 cats.

Four other cats were found alive. One of the four cats was rushed to an animal hospital, but had to be euthanized.

Eight of the dead cats were too decayed for a necropsy exam, according to court records.

On March 18, Arnold surrendered the cats to Metro Animal Services.

Arnold is facing the following charges:

24 counts of torture of a cat 24 counts of provisions of necessities 24 counts of abandonment At her arraignment, Arnold pleaded not guilty. She is due back in court next week.

Arnold’s bond was set at $7,500.

