Montebello residents want better answers over removal of homeless encampment

By Carlos Granda

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) — Montebello residents are frustrated over a homeless encampment they say has been an ongoing problem.

There’s trash strewn out for blocks along San Gabriel Boulevard. The homeless encampment shrinks and grows but never goes away, neighbors say.

“We have this all night, we call it homeless highway,” Montebello resident Mike Olaerts said.

The encampment is not very visible from the ground but an aerial view from AIR7 shows a number of tents hidden in the bushes. It’s located just south of the 60 Freeway and near the busy Shops at Montebello.

“The only thing I would be concerned about would be, in the past, we’ve had fires come about and then our homes are put in danger,” Montebello resident Sofia Ramirez said.

The encampment is in an area where Montebello borders Rosemead. Residents on the Montebello side say they’re getting different answers and can’t figure out who is responsible for cleaning up the encampment.

“They say, ‘Well, that’s not ours. This is theirs,'” Olaerts said. “They argue over the boundary line. The deal is to us, the people, it doesn’t matter.”

Eyewitness News was able to get some answers. The area is part of Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis’ district. Her office said the jurisdiction belongs to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Despite multiple fires and the area used repeatedly as a refuge for people experiencing homelessness, the ACoE was not able to proactively respond to residents’ requests for assistance,” Solis’ office said.

Solis’ office adds that back in June, approximately 22 people were moved into shelters. They are now waiting for the Corps of Engineers to remove the debris. They say the area has been designated a very high fire hazard severity zone, and the county is trying to figure out how to get money to keep it clear of encampments.

Residents say all that means is they are still waiting and it’s frustrating.

