OKC police take over search for missing child whose mother allegedly gave her away during drug deal

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen in 2022, when she went missing from an apartment complex in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers are actively searching for London Kerr, who is believed to be endangered following the arrest of the child’s primary caregivers, Ashley Rowland, 39, and Joshua Denton, 40. The two people were arrested on complaints related to child physical abuse and child sexual abuse.

In November 2024, KOCO 5 reported that Kerr was missing, and she was last seen when she was 2 years old. Rowland, who is her mother, allegedly gave the child to a man named “Carlos” who was selling Rowland methamphetamine.

Oklahoma City police did not mention “Carlos” in their news release Wednesday.

Last year, the Moore Police Department handed the case over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after they exhausted all leads. Oklahoma City police said they have now taken over the case from OSBI.

Kerr was last seen in April 2022 at an apartment complex in southeast Oklahoma City. The name of the apartment complex was not provided by police.

Police said there is an extreme concern for the child’s safety.

Investigators were given a lack of credible information related to the child’s whereabouts following the caregivers’ arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact either the Oklahoma City Police Department Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

