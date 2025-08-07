Providence Inland Northwest laying off more than 60 people, closing multiple clinics

By Rob King

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) — Providence announced it will be laying off 63 people and closing multiple clinics in Spokane and Stevens counties.

On Thursday morning, Providence Inland Northwest said state and federal healthcare cuts and rising costs are prompting the closures.

Providence says it’s facing financial pressure with cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, state legislative policies, denials and delays from insurers, high labor costs, and higher costs for pharmaceuticals and supplies from inflation and tariffs.

Providence expects the issues to be exacerbated with the passing of President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which will cut vital safety-net programs.

Providence said it will close DominiCare and the outpatient Orthopedic Physical Therapy Clinic, both located at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chewelah. Providence is also closing the outpatient Orthopedic Physical Therapy clinics located in Spokane at Providence St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Medical Center and in Spokane Valley at Providence Medical Park.

Providence says in-patient services will not be impacting.

The last day of operations for theses clinics will be Friday, October 3.

Providence says orthopedic physical therapy will be still provided at the Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville.

“This decision, though difficult, is a necessary step to ensure that Providence remains agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our community,” said Chief Executive Susan Stacey, RN. “We are committed to delivering high-quality care where it is most needed and enhancing our ability to serve our patients effectively.”

In June, Providence announced it would lay off 600 people across seven states is mostly non-clinic and administrative roles.

