6-year-old boy attacked by coyote during sister’s softball game in Carson

By Ashley Mackey

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) — A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was brutally attacked by a coyote at a park in Carson during his sister’s softball game.

The incident happened Monday morning at Del Amo Park.

Enoch Palomar was there with his family when the animal suddenly attacked him.

“I wasn’t thinking of anything, I was just yelling,” recalled the boy.

The boy’s mother – Melissa Palomar – said the second she heard her son screaming, she jumped in action.

“He yelled immediately as soon as the coyote bit him,” she said. “I ran towards him, and then I noticed it was a coyote, and I started making noise, and as soon as I got close to him, he ran off.”

The coyote bit the back of the boy’s head and both of his legs, requiring the child to have 20 stitches. Enoch also had to have several rabies shots.

“The one thing I don’t like in the hospital is like shots and those nose things they put in,” said Enoch, who spoke with Eyewitness News on Thursday.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers have collected clothing evidence for DNA testing so they can try to locate the coyote.

Melissa is hoping that by sharing her son’s experience, more people can be aware of the dangers.

“There’s a lot of coyotes,” she said. “I mean, I’ve seen them in the street driving, but I never thought they would be so close to us. For a lot of people to be there and still a coyote go to the playground and attack them, it’s very shocking to me.”

Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes issued a statement Thursday, saying she’s “deeply saddened by the incident.”

“Coyotes are a known presence in our region, and the City continues to take proactive measures to protect residents by posting signage in all Carson parks warning of coyote activity and providing instructions on how to report sightings,” read the statement. “We urge the public to remain vigilant, avoid leaving food or trash that may attract wildlife, and report any coyote encounters through our official Coyote Report page or by calling Wildlife and Gaming. The City remains committed to public safety and will continue its efforts to educate the community, encourage responsible precautions, and ensure our parks remain safe and welcoming for all.”

When the Fish and Wildlife department has confirmed coyote attack cases, officers collect and preserve evidence, conduct interviews with witnesses and they search the area for the animal matching the description.

Coyote sightings are common in California, but attacks on people – especially children – are rare, according to wildlife officials.

