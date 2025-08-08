6-year-old boy found dead after overnight search in Benton County

By Adam Roberts

GENTRY, Ark. (KHBS, KHOG) — A 6-year-old boy was found dead after an overnight search in Benton County.

Odin Upton was reported missing from his home near Browning Road in Gentry just before 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

He was found dead at 8 on Friday morning outside, not far from the home.

“Our hearts are going out and breaking for them,” Lt. Shannon Jenkins said of Odin’s family.

Odin had a lot of ambition and loved the outdoors, the family shared.

“Odin was 6 years old and he was very excited to attend school,” Jenkins said.

