Age-progressed photo shows what 5-year-old missing from OKC could look like now

Oklahoma (KOCO) — A new photo released by a national center for missing children shows what London Kerr, who disappeared in 2022 when she was 2 years old, could look like today.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the photo as the Oklahoma City Police Department announced it is taking over the case.

Kerr was last seen in April 2022 at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. She would be 5 years old now.

Oklahoma City police arrested Ashley Rowland and Joshua Denton in connection with the disappearance of Kerr, who is Rowland’s daughter.

In September 2024, court records revealed that Moore police officers learned from DHS that Rowland claimed London was with her father in Georgia, which was false. In October, DHS visited the home where they believed London was living with her mother, but residents said they hadn’t seen London in two or three years.

Rowland told police that she gave Kerr to a man named “Carlos,” whom she had previously bought meth from and who was possibly Kerr’s father.

“Carlos” reportedly told Rowland that he was returning to Mexico.

Rowland was arrested in October 2024, but bonded out of jail. She later admitted to lying to investigators, saying “Carlos” did not sell drugs or use meth.

“We don’t have very credible information from the people that assumed responsibility or had custody of this child. So, when we take over an investigation, we have to go back and look at what has already been documented, so time is of the essence,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City police said.

Court documents also reveal that Rowland and Denton’s other children reported enduring multiple instances of abuse and witnessing abuse on Kerr, including putting hot sauce in her eyes and shooting a BB gun at her.

Police have not disclosed any specific area where they believe London might be.

