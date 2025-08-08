Former youth pastor accused of sexually abusing boys in Baltimore County

By Ashley Paul, Christian Olaniran

Rossville, Maryland (WJZ) — A former youth pastor at Central Christian Church in Rossville, Maryland, has been accused of sexually abusing teenage boys between 2006 and 2010, Baltimore County police said Thursday.

Thomas Pinkerton, 52, was arrested at his home in Georgia and extradited to Maryland on Wednesday. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Pinkerton is facing 24 charges, including multiple counts of child abuse, assault, sex offense, and sexual abuse of a minor. He will be held without bail, a judge ruled, citing concerns for public safety.

“We’re obviously frustrated that he wasn’t released,” said Pinkerton’s attorney Justin Hollimon. “In this country, we’re presumed innocent until proven guilty, so the norm should be released pending a conviction.”

According to charging documents, at least six men, who were not named, came forward with allegations of abuse involving Pinkerton.

The victims allege that the abuse occurred both at the church while he served as a youth pastor, and at his Baltimore County home.

Pinkerton lives in Georgia with his wife and three children, but he was extradited to Maryland. He has also been a pastor in at least five states and has run mission trips to other countries.

“Mr. Pinkerton denies these allegations and he’s hurt that these allegations have come towards him from people that he loved, respected, and he’s waiting for his day in court to fight these allegations,” Hollimon said.

Allegations from multiple victims “Victim #1” told detectives he met Pinkerton at the church and said the pastor had a “group of male youth that became known as favorites.” He claims Pinkerton abused him between July 2007 and July 2009, including inappropriate touching at Pinkerton’s home.

He also described a pattern of public favoritism and inappropriate behavior that caused jealousy within the group.

“Victim #2” said he met Pinkerton in June 2007 and viewed him as a “spiritual father.” The victim said Pinkerton told him he was the first teenager he wanted to “speak into to be a leader.” They reportedly spent time together three to four times per week.

About a year later, Victim #2 said he became suspicious when Pinkerton began sharing a bed with male youth during out-of-state mission trips, while his wife stayed separately with the female group members. He also recalled instances where Pinkerton would disappear with certain boys during trips.

A third victim, “Victim #3,” said he met Pinkerton in 2006 and observed that he favored “athletic, good-looking, popular males,” often investing more time and money into them. The victim reported abuse occurring between 2006 and 2010.

A fourth victim alleged abuse between May 2008 and 2010.

A fifth victim said Pinkerton babysat him and abused him between April and July 2007. A sixth individual reported abuse spanning from 2006 to 2010, also after meeting Pinkerton through the church.

Central Christian Church responds to allegations Central Christian Church issued a statement on its website in response to the allegations against Pinkerton, who they say is no longer with the church.

“Allegations of sexual abuse involving a former staff member have resulted in the indictment and arrest of Thomas Pinkerton. Pinkerton served on staff more than 15 years ago and has not been affiliated with Central since leaving to start his own ministry,” Central Christian said.

Larry Kirk, the lead Pastor of Central Christian, said the news was “deeply heartbreaking.”

“We are committed to walking alongside these young men with compassion and support,” Kirk said.

The church said it has offered counseling and spiritual support to those impacted by the alleged abuse and has fully cooperated with law enforcement while the case remains under investigation.

“There is absolutely no place for abuse – ever – in the church,” Kirk said.

