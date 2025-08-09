After losing his job, Pennsylvania man detonated a bomb at his ex-boss’s home, federal prosecutors say

By Joe Brandt

Pennsylvania (KYW) — A man from outside Philadelphia is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he detonated a homemade explosive device outside his ex-boss’s home, months after losing his job.

Michael Takacs, 43, of Warminster, Pennsylvania, is in custody after authorities began investigating an explosion that occurred in a driveway in Delran, New Jersey, on July 26.

The explosion caused a 100-foot debris field and nails and bolts were lodged in the victim’s Ford Explorer and in nearby homes, court documents released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey say.

Prosecutors say Takacs had been terminated in May, and a review of his cell phone showed that in June, he had pulled up a map of his boss’s home, and discussed purchasing a license plate flipper, which could help conceal his real license plate if he were driving near the scene.

The explosion occurred around 2:42 a.m. on July 26. Surveillance video from minutes before showed a man exiting a Jeep Renegade across the street from the victim’s home, then dropping an object next to the Ford before driving away in the Jeep, according to a criminal complaint.

“Law enforcement believes that the individual driving the Jeep Renegade remotely detonated an explosive device that he had placed near the Ford Explorer while passing Victim-1’s residence,” the document reads.

A 9-volt battery, antenna parts and a damaged pyrotechnic device were found at the scene.

Police said an account registered to Takacs placed online orders for two fireworks igniter systems about a month before the explosion.

A box that appears to be for one of those igniters was later found in front of Takacs’ home, the court documents show.

Takacs appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Camden on Thursday and was ordered detained. He is charged with four criminal counts, including unlawfully transporting an explosive device across state lines, transporting an explosive without a license, and other weapons offenses.

Each of the counts carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.

