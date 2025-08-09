Dallas Fire-Rescue says Northpark Center was briefly evacuated due to “accidental” fire

By Briauna Brown

Click here for updates on this story

Dallas (KTVT) — Firefighters were called to Northpark Center in Dallas after an accidental fire was sparked, causing a brief evacuation Saturday morning, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters responded to the mall, located at 8687 N. Central Expressway, at about 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the roof near a stairwell by the food court.

DFR said that after an evacuation and search, firefighters found and quickly extinguished a trash fire.

DFR said according to on-scene mall personnel, the area where the fire was sparked is where employees take breaks; however, it’s unclear if that’s related to the fire.

There were no injuries reported. DFR said even though no specific cause of the fire has been determined, it appears to be accidental.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.