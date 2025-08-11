1 killed after tire reportedly flies through windshield on 60 Freeway in Pomona

By KABC Staff

POMONA, California (KABC) — One person was killed after a tire reportedly flew off a car and into the windshield of another on the 60 Freeway in Pomona early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. along eastbound lanes at Garey Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about what exactly happened were not clear, but it appears at least two vehicles were involved. Video from the scene shows a blue pickup truck with a missing tire and a white sedan with a crushed front windshield.

A tire was also seen on the road.

The individual who died has not been identified.

All eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed after the crash, but most of them reopened by 4 a.m. Only the slow lane remained closed for the investigation.

