11 staff members at Upstate Correctional Facility taken to hospital after becoming ill, DOCCS says

By Michael Cusanelli

MALONE, New York (WPTZ) — The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has confirmed that 11 staff members are being treated after becoming ill at Upstate Correctional Facility on Friday.

The most recent incident happened after a correction officer entered a cell with a maintenance person and then began to feel ill. DOCCS said the CO was taken to medical, where other people who came into contact with them also began feeling sick.

The maintenance person did not exhibit symptoms, according to DOCCs, and remained on duty.

An investigation into what caused the illnesses is ongoing.

This incident comes after a recent chemical exposure was reported at Clinton Correctional Facility.

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents at Clinton Correctional Facility, where 80 chemical exposures were reported in the month of July alone.

Despite the several chemical exposures at various North Country prisons, NYSCOPBA said in a recent report that the number of assaults and contraband incidents at prisons statewide has actually decreased for the first time in several years.

