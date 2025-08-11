Baton Rouge Police Department sergeant dies after intentional hit-and-run

By Metia Carroll

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Baton Rouge officer has died after being struck by a vehicle in what police are calling an intentional hit-and-run.

Sergeant Caleb Eisworth, a 23-year veteran, passed away Sunday, Aug. 10, at a Baton Rouge hospital.

On June 16, 2025, Sergeant Eisworth was critically injured after Gad Black, 41, intentionally rammed his pickup truck into Eisworth’s police motorcycle.

Black was later arrested that day on Airline Highway.

Investigators found a social media post that led them to Black.

Black said during an interview with police that he had a deep hatred for police officers.

Court records show Black was previously arrested in 2014 on multiple charges after a police chase, including aggravated assault with a vehicle on a police officer and battery on an officer.

Asia Raby, who is believed to be a family member of Black, is facing obstruction of justice charges after calling police about the hit-and-run, claiming to have the vehicle involved, and then hanging up.

The Baton Rouge Police Department issues statement on Sergeant Caleb Eisworth’s passing:

“It’s with profound sadness that I confirm our beloved Motors Officer, Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, died this morning surrounded by loved ones. Caleb was an amazing officer and a good man. He spent seven weeks fighting hard to overcome his injuries, but ultimately lost his battle today.

I ask that our community continue to lift the Eisworth family and the men and women of our Baton Rouge Police Department up in prayer. Let’s all remember him as the exemplary public servant this city knew him to be.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a statement on Sergeant Caleb Eisworth’s passing:

“Please join me in praying for BRPD Sergeant Caleb Eisworth’s family, friends, fellow officers, and the entire Baton Rouge Police Department. As a 23-year veteran with the department, Sgt. Eisworth received the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest honor, and multiple awards for heroism. His memory and impact on the Baton Rouge community will live on forever. I support District Attorney Hillar Moore’s decision to seek the death penalty in this case, and I will offer any support he needs from my office.”

The Slidell Police Department statement on Sergeant Caleb Eisworth’s passing:

“Please join Chief Randy Fandal and the men and women of the Slidell Police Department in keeping the Baton Rouge Police Department, along with Sgt. Caleb Eisworth’s family and friends, in our deepest thoughts and prayers.

Sgt. Eisworth was injured several weeks ago in a targeted attack and courageously fought for his life. This morning, he was called home.

Sgt. Eisworth, thank you for your selfless service, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to protecting others. You will never be forgotten.”

