Central Iowa woman celebrates 105th birthday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ogden woman who now lives in Des Moines is celebrating her 105th birthday and sharing stories from throughout her life and her routines that’s allowed her to live for more than a century.

Gladys Barrie turned 105 earlier this week. She says she starts every day with the most important meal: breakfast, which consists of toast with peanut butter and cheese and peanut butter and jam.

Enjoying her toast with coffee is a part of her routine. At 105 years old, Barrie said she’s busy in retirement.

“I worked until I was 79, and all of the things I saved to do in retirement are still up in my room,” Barrie said.

In the year ahead, Barrie hopes to read and see more of the world.

She also hopes to continue cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones.

In 2018, KCCI met Barrie when she went to her first Iowa State bowl game with her family in San Antonio. She was 98 years old at the time.

“I couldn’t miss this,” said Barrie to KCCI in 2018. “I freaked out right away when we found out they won. We had our ISU lights on and our T-shirts, and we were ready to go.”

Since that fun trip, she has met other Iowa State stars such as Audi Crooks.

All of her travels allow her to document precious moments that become just as precious memories, while spending time with people that matter most.

“My daughter takes good care of me,” Barrie said. “I’m happy. I don’t want very much. It’s a good way to live, I think.”

On her 100th birthday, there were 100 candles on her lawn to celebrate. She and her family followed that same tradition on her 105th birthday, adding five more candles.

