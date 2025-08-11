Driver ejected, has serious injuries, following street racing crash, CHP says

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — A driver was ejected from their vehicle and sustained major injuries following a crash involving street racing in Modesto on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the crash on Sunday afternoon on northbound Highway 99 north of Standiford Avenue.

CHP said a Corvette and Mustang were engaged in a race when the driver of the Corvette lost control of their vehicle and left the right shoulder. The car overturned several times before coming to a rest on Sisk Road.

Officials said the driver of the Corvette, 26-year-old Tyler K. Azadzoi, of Citrus Heights, had major injuries after he was ejected from the car. 28-year-old Ayesha Malik, of Richmond, was a passenger in the Corvette and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Mustang continued driving away from the crash to their residence in Manteca, CHP said. Officers found the driver of the Mustang, 22-year-old Raul Torres Jr., of Manteca, at their residence and arrested him.

“This is a stark reminder street racing is extremely dangerous,” CHP said in a post on social media. “It’s not worth your life.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.