‘I understand rules are rules’: Mom voices concern over Missouri’s statewide cell phone ban

By Marlon Martinez

Missouri (KSHB) — As students across Missouri head back to school, a new statewide ban on personal electronic devices during school hours will be enforced starting this year.

Senate Bill 68, signed into law earlier this year by Governor Mike Kehoe, requires all public schools to adopt policies restricting the use of cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, and similar devices during instructional hours.

“I understand the ban is necessary and it’s passed,” said Nina Velazquez.

Velazquez has two kids in the North Kansas City School District, one heading into her last year of middle school.

The new restrictions on cell phone means communication with her daughter will be limited throughout the day.

“It does put some fear in me because of the problems that schools have sometimes with people coming in and trying to do harm,” said Velazquez. “So that’s something that always plays in the back of my mind.”

State leaders said the goal of a statewide ban is to limit distractions for students.

As a mom Velazquez said she agrees with the new policy.

“I do think it had to be enforced at a state level, because there was a lot of online disruptions that I would see where teachers are fighting students and they’re just trying to make these actions fall into place without the backing of the state,” said Velazquez.

Under the new statewide ban, all personal cell phones, tablets, smart watches, and headphones must be stored away.

The North Kansas City School District has already updated its student policy to comply with the new law. According to district officials, students will still be allowed to use their phones,

Before and after school During emergencies Documented medical reason (this will apply on a case-by-case basis) Velazquez said she hopes districts iron out some leniency for students in high school.

“I would like to see that, because these high school students also have jobs, and sometimes jobs will let you know, hey, we don’t need you today, or you have to come in earlier later. We have to allow them to transition into adults. So it has to be more lenient on their side,” said Velazquez.

Other districts in the Northland, including Park Hill and Platte County, and Liberty have also begun updating their policies and are encouraging families to monitor district websites and communications for any upcoming changes.

