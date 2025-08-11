Monterey car week begins Friday, drawing visitors and mixed local opinions

By Michael Rosales

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Monterey Car Week is set to begin this Friday in Monterey County, bringing both excitement and mixed feelings among locals as businesses prepare for one of their busiest weeks of the year.

With attendance expected to reach around 100,000 people, the Old Fisherman’s Grotto is among the local businesses gearing up for the influx of visitors.

“We’re at maximum, as far as being prepared for it, with all the ordering and scheduling of the employees,” said owner Chris Shake, who is excited for the foot traffic the week will bring to the wharf and his restaurant. “Yeah, we’re ready to go,” Shake added.

Over ten days, Monterey Car Week will feature classic car shows, luxury auctions, and racing events. Some locals, like Ken Herman, look forward to the event every year.

“We love car week, so we enjoy it. You know, we enjoy seeing all the cars we like all the money it brings to the area,” Herman said.

His enthusiasm is shared by Ometa Herman, who enjoys visiting the lemon cars at Seaside and PGE.

Ken Herman also expressed his interest in hypercars, saying, “Also, the hypercars, you know, 200 plus miles an hour. If it’s under 200, I don’t even look at it.”

However, not everyone is thrilled about the event. As the setup begins near Fisherman’s Wharf, vendor India Weeks plans to leave town due to the chaos and space constraints.

“It’s not a great weekend for vendors, so we’re actually leaving because it’s just chaotic and really tight, and they take up a ton of space. So it’s actually it’s a great time to get out of town for locals, I think,” Weeks said.

Opinions are mixed regarding the impact of Car Week, which brings increased traffic and heightened police presence to monitor reckless driving.

Despite these challenges, the event is an economic boon, attracting visitors from around the world eager to spend money on the Central Coast.

“It’s one of the funnest weeks you’ll ever experience. There’s lots to do throughout the whole community. And come on down,” Shake said.

Whether embraced or not, Monterey Car Week begins this Friday, promising a lively atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.

