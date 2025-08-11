Over the Rhine mother, ‘innocent bystander’ killed in drive-by shooting, remembered by her father

By Sean MacKinnon

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — It’s been three days since a woman was gunned down in Over The Rhine, where Cincinnati police say she was an innocent bystander.

Thirty-four-year-old Chrishonda Wynn, a mother to five children, was shot in the back at 9:15 p.m. that night. Police say a gunman sprayed 15 to 20 rounds and drove away.

“It was somebody just freely firing a gun down the street, and it hit her. Unacceptable,” Sgt. Phil Buccino said Wednesday, Aug. 6.

With no arrests yet, Chrishonda Wynn’s family is asking for justice and solutions.

“I’m going to miss the hell out of my daughter,” Chris Spivery, Wynn’s father, said.

Chrishonda’s death was the second deadly shooting north of Liberty Street in OTR in 24 hours and one of more than a dozen in the city this summer.

“We’re killing each other at an alarming rate. And it’s senseless, it’s so senseless,” Spivery said.

Andre Ewing was an officer for 30 years and left CPD last month. He said there should be foot patrols in neighborhoods that need it and more officers on the streets.

“They’re very frustrated because they want to do their job, and when they lock up individuals who may have guns and drugs, and then the judicial system releases them early,” Ewing said.

Violence is now tearing yet another family apart.

“Judes got to pass out stiffer penalties for these guns, and we got to figure out a way to get these guns off the streets,” Spivery said.

“I always tell people, you’re dealing with a trillion-dollar system, so how do you prevent that?” Ewing responded to the proliferation of guns in America.

Stephan Pryor, a friend of Chrishonda, says there should be a CPD substation right where she was killed.

“Right there on Green and Vine, that’s the perfect location right there. One of the donors wanted to donate, and was willing to donate, his property, to do a sub-police station right there,” Pryor said.

“We want the individual who did this cowardly act to be held responsible. We want justice,” Spivery said.

As her five kids will now grow up without their mother, Chrishonda Wynn’s family has a fundraiser.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.