Police investigating several mailbox explosions, say fireworks were placed inside

By Darren Cunningham

TROY, Michigan (WXYZ) — Troy police are investigating several mailbox explosions. The incidents happened in late July.

Two occurred on Davis Court and another on Hubbard Drive, according to investigators.

“It was raining a lot, and I just thought that it was a loud explosion. We thought like a transformer blew up or something like the power went out or something,” Sohaib Khanzada, whose neighbor’s mailbox was hit, recalled.

Ron Haiasha, another next door neighbor, said, “Yeah, I did hear something, but I didn’t know what it was.”

“I called the association and I think one of those people here called the police,” he told 7 News Detroit.

Now, they’re surprised to learn at least three mailboxes were hit the night of July 26. They found out the next day that someone thought it was a good idea to place fireworks in mailboxes.

Troy police said they appear to be selected at random, not targeted.

“So unfortunately, this is not uncommon. When the summertime hits, youths, teenagers, they have time on their hands and they find amusement in damaging other people’s property. It’s a prank to them, but let’s be clear, it’s a crime,” Sgt. John Julian said.

He said, in addition to destructive, it’s dangerous.

“You could have flying debris damaging the house, damaging vehicles, people walking the area or even start a fire,” Julian said.

And of course, it’s illegal.

“Technically, mailboxes are protected by federal law, and it could be a federal offense,” he said.

“No mailbox, no mail. So someone could be missing important legal notices, medication, documents and that’s interfering with their mail being delivered to their house. So we just want to remind everyone listening out there: respect your neighbors, respect your community and follow the law.”

Julian said Troy police does extra patrols to make sure this is not recurring.

“And we’ll do follow-ups as best we can. We’re asking the community to provide Ring camera footage, any cellphone footage they might have, anything that can help lead us to who might have done this,” he said.

Haiasha said, “Hopefully, it won’t happen again.”

Khanzada echoed, “Hopefully, they catch ’em. Hopefully, it stops.”

If you have any information about these incidents, call Troy police at 248-524-0777 or email troycrimealert@troypd.gov.

