Board members who flagged nudity on Supt. Ryan Walters’ TV speak after origin is identified

By Dacoda Wahpekeche

Click here for updates on this story

KINGFISHER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma State Board of Education members answered exactly what they saw on a TV inside State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ office last month.

It’s a question many in the state have wanted answered for weeks after allegations were made that board members saw fully nude women during the July 24 meeting. Last week, Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said the images came from a 1985 R-rated Jackie Chan movie that had played on the Samsung Movie Hub and was played accidentally.

Hilbert said that the film started automatically and was not the superintendent’s fault.

On Monday, board members spoke about the issue for the first time since Hilbert released his findings.

Board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage, who made the initial claim about the nude images, said Hilbert’s findings last week vindicated their claims, but they are not ready to drop the complaint just yet.

“We have been vindicated in the fact that was a true statement that Mrs. Carson and I made,” Deatherage said.

Deatherage and Carson toured Kingfisher High School to talk about innovative education solutions but said they are not dropping the issue.

“But I will also say, it’s an ongoing investigation, and we’re just going to sit back and wait for those findings,” Deatherage said.

Both Carson and Deatherage said they have not talked to Walters since last month’s board meeting.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are both conducting their own investigations into the issue. Those investigations are still ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.