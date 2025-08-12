Business owner using sports memorabilia to help rebuild St. Francis of Assisi School

By Madeleine Wright

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A small business owner in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is using his collection of sports memorabilia and trading cards to help rebuild his daughters’ school.

A devastating fire tore through St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield in October 2024, displacing students and leaving the future uncertain for many families.

In response, Vincent Sculli, owner of Choice SportsCards in Aston, launched a fundraiser in late July using a series of first responder trading cards that feature local police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Each card is sponsored by a local business for $100, with half of that amount going toward rebuilding the school, and the other half covering printing costs.

“When I came up with the idea, I knew it would take off,” Sculli said. “So far we’ve raised about $7,100.”

