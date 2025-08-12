‘Dangerous and reckless act’: Teens accused of stealing, derailing train

By Zach Rainey

LAURENS, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two juveniles have been detained for stealing a train and causing a derailment, according to law enforcement.

The Laurens Police Department said between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, juveniles unlawfully entered both the Carolina Piedmont Railroad and CSX Transportation Railroad facilities.

Investigators determined that the juveniles started an engine that was connected to two other engines and then drove all three around the yard before taking them onto the rail line that connects toward Greenville.

While attempting to return the engines to the yard, the juveniles collided with parked railcars, causing a derailment of the engine and significant damage to one of the cars.

Both juveniles have been charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree burglary Grand larceny (over $10,000) Malicious damage to property (over $10,000) Willful destruction of railroad property Injury to railroad The juveniles have been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

“This was a dangerous and reckless act,” said Laurens Police Chief Heath Copeland. “Railroad property is not a place to play. Trains, rail lines, and yards present serious risks, and unauthorized access can have life-threatening consequences.”

The juveniles’ names have not been released due to their ages.

