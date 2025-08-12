EPA allocates over $400 million to NC Department of Environmental Quality to improve drinking water

By Adrianna Hargrove

Click here for updates on this story

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has allocated $409.4 million to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for public water systems to improve local drinking water utility infrastructure so their systems can better withstand natural disasters.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited Asheville to witness the crucial role drinking water utilities have in responding to natural disasters.

“This funding to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will help secure the infrastructure of these systems to ensure EPA can fulfill its core mission to protect human health and the environment,” Zeldin said.

These funds are part of the 2025 Supplemental Appropriation for Hurricanes Helene and Milton and the Hawaii Wildfires, administered by the State Revolving Fund. The funds may be used to improve drinking water treatment, distribute water, improve the source of water supply, replace or construct finished water storage tanks and complete other infrastructure projects needed to protect public health through improved drinking water infrastructure.

“As Western North Carolina continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, this funding is an important investment in building stronger, more resilient water infrastructure,” said U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. “Reliable access to clean drinking water is essential for public health and economic stability as communities recover. I appreciate the EPA’s commitment to supporting our state as we work to rebuild critical infrastructure and make communities whole again.”

Section 1452 of the Safe Drinking Water Act authorizes states to utilize funds to further the Act’s health protection objectives. Funds will capitalize North Carolina’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which may then make low-interest loans with principal forgiveness toward the cost of planning, design and construction of eligible drinking water improvement projects.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.