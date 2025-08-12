Man found hiding in tree after leading police on hourlong chase

By Imani Clement, Peter Eliopoulos

MALDEN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man was arrested Monday after he was found hiding in a tree following an hourlong police chase in Malden, Massachusetts.

Malden police said a detective witnessed the man commit several lane violations Monday afternoon before a traffic stop was initiated.

Witnesses said the suspect crashed into several cars on Salem St. and later took off on foot in an attempt to flee from police. Two teenagers said the driver nearly hit them as they rode their scooters down the street.

For an hour and a half, police said the man led them on a foot chase, with K9s being deployed.

Nearby surveillance video shows the man climbing into a tree on Bryant St., which is where police said he spent the next hour hiding from officers.

Later video shows officers approaching the tree, when the suspect falls from the tree and onto the roof of a garage, where police officers spotted and ultimately arrested him.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, has an extensive criminal history and five active warrants, police said.

The man was later seen receiving aid after the incident, being rolled out into an ambulance on a gurney.

It is unclear what injuries the suspect sustained and if any charges have been filed.

