Multiple overnight fires under investigation in Spokane Valley

Published 10:29 AM

By Natalie Grant

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash (KXLY) — Multiple overnight fires in Spokane Valley are under investigation.

Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to three small, separate fires near each other just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

All three fires were located along the Centennial Trail near the Mirabeau Trailhead.

SVFD says deputies in the area also found a fourth brush fire.

All fires were quickly contained. There were no injuries reported and no structures damaged.

