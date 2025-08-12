Narcan-resistant fentanyl mixture found in Tulsa has Sedgwick County on alert

By Kate Devine

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A dangerous new drug combination discovered in Tulsa is raising concerns among Sedgwick County officials.

Tulsa police say lab tests confirmed five samples containing fentanyl mixed with medetomidine, a veterinary sedative. Because medetomidine is not an opioid, Narcan — the medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — may not counteract its effects.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says the mixture has not been confirmed locally, but similar Narcan-resistant drugs have been seen in the Wichita area. Two years ago, the county began finding fentanyl laced with xylazine, a horse tranquilizer that also does not respond to Narcan.

“It does not surprise me, because fentanyl can be mixed with anything, and so you know, if it’s that close to Tulsa … then more likely we’ll see it here,” Easter said. “Just don’t do fentanyl. I don’t know how much clearer we can make that.”

Joshua Wilson, a general service representative for Fentanyl Anonymous, says he has seen the damage fentanyl can do firsthand. Now in recovery, Wilson urges families to reach out to loved ones who may be struggling with addiction.

“This isn’t life, isn’t a video game. There’s no redos, You only get one shot at this,” Wilson said.

Wilson also volunteers at the Phoenix Gym, helping others get and stay clean.

Easter says Narcan remains the best first step in responding to an overdose, but urges people to call 911 immediately if someone does not respond.

Resources

Sedgwick County Narcan vending machines:DCCCA resource map

Fentanyl Anonymous:fentanylanonymous.org

SAMHSA Helpline: 1-800-662-4357 — Free, confidential treatment referral and information, 24/7

Phoenix Gym Wichita: Offers sober community activities and support for people in recovery

