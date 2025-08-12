New Orleans police searching for man accused of stealing car, selling it

By Metia Carroll

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stealing a car and selling it.

According to police, on Aug. 6, around 11:27 a.m., Shamar McCoil, 32, was seen on video cameras stealing the victim’s 2012 Toyota Yaris and towing it away from the 2300 block of Mardi Gras Boulevard.

McCoil was also seen on video towing the car to a recycling yard, where he sold it, and the car was scrapped.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or the location of Shamar McCoil is asked to call Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or to anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

