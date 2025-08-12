Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Roof of historic Jim Norick Arena at OKC Fairgrounds imploded

<i>KOCO via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The implosion happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday
KOCO via CNN Newsource
The implosion happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday
By
New
Published 10:21 AM

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — It’s time to say goodbye to “The Big House” as the roof of the Jim Norick Arena was imploded on Tuesday.

The arena was built in 1965 and hosted rodeo events, concerts, sports and more for decades. Now, it’s the end of an era as the city makes way for the new OG&E Coliseum.

The implosion happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, the detonators going off inside the arena. The roof then collapsed, leaving a plume of dust and smoke over the historic building.

“Part of the facility has already been demoed, and that’s an effort to allow the air to escape when the air is dropped. There will be air trying to get out of there,” OKC MAPS Program Manager David Todd said. “It’s really just removal of the roof tomorrow. The walls will still be standing, and they’ll be pushed over at a later time.”

The city aims to have the area cleared by the start of the Oklahoma State Fair on Sept. 11

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content