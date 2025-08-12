USDA inspection finds pests, drainage issues at Jackson Zoo

By Chris Oswalt

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of the Jackson Zoo found one noncritical compliance issue involving pests and drainage in a primate building, according to a July 9 report from the agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Inspectors observed a large rat and numerous large roaches inside the interior portions of enclosures housing a male Eastern black-and-white colobus monkey and a male red-tailed monkey. Floors and lower walls were wet, and standing water around an entrance made it difficult to access the building.

USDA said improper drainage and standing water can lead to noxious odors, the spread of disease, insect infestations and other health hazards. The agency noted that housing for nonhuman primates must be maintained so that waste and water are rapidly eliminated to keep animals dry and minimize pests.

Zoo leaders have until Sept. 1 to correct the issues. The inspection and exit interview were conducted with a facility representative, the report said.

The Jackson Zoo is operated by the Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation. The city is holding budget workshops this week that will include a discussion about funding for the zoo.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.