Woman upset over her cellphone arrested after trying to shoot it, police say

OREM, Utah (KSL) — An Orem woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she tried to shoot her cellphone.

The 53-year-old woman was booked into the Utah County Jail early Sunday on suspicion of illegal discharge of a firearm.

The investigation began about 9 p.m. Saturday when an Orem resident called police to report a bullet hole in his fence. The resident had originally called police on Aug. 4 after hearing what sounded like a gunshot and a man and woman arguing in a neighboring backyard, according to a police booking affidavit.

“Police were called but were initially unable to determine the source of the noise. On Saturday, the owner of the property located the bullet hole on the fence and determined that the neighbors … had discharged a firearm which resulted in a bullet coming through the fence,” the affidavit says.

When officers questioned the neighbor, he said his girlfriend on that night “was drunk and was angry about her phone. She and the male got into an argument and (she) grabbed the male’s revolver from under his bed and went upstairs yelling that she was going to shoot her phone,” the affidavit states.

Moments later, the man said he heard a gunshot from his backyard.

“He then went outside and (the girlfriend) gave him the revolver and told him that she was trying to shoot her phone and did not explain anything further,” according to the affidavit.

When officers questioned the girlfriend, she claimed the shooting was an “accident,” but “would not elaborate on the circumstance that led to the shooting and told me that she did not want to talk with me anymore,” police noted in the arrest report.

The woman was then booked into jail.

