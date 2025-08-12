Yakima Basin Faces Third Consecutive Year of Severe Drought

By William Albert

YAKIMA, Wash. (KAPP) — The Yakima Basin is experiencing its third consecutive year of drought, forcing significant water restrictions that will leave many irrigators with dramatically reduced allocations for the remainder of the season.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced that while senior water rights holders will receive their full water allocation, those with junior water rights will only get approximately 40% of their typical supply. The severe shortage has pushed the basin into what officials describe as the third-worst drought in the Yakima Project’s recorded history.

As of August 1, reservoirs throughout the Yakima Basin were operating at less than 40% capacity, well below normal levels for this time of year. The water crisis affects both agricultural operations and fish habitats across the region.

“So we’re in the third year of a consecutive drought. It’s a pretty significant issue for the communities in the Yakima Basin — both for fish and for agriculture,” said Chad Stuart, Yakima Field Office Manager for the Bureau of Reclamation. “Currently, the rationing levels are 40 percent of normal. That’s the third worst drought in recorded history of the Yakima Project.”

Despite the basin maintaining over 400,000 acre-feet of stored water, officials say the region remains far behind typical levels for a normal water year. The deficit began early in the season and has been compounded by ongoing drought conditions.

“This year started already about 250 thousand acre feet behind where we normally would have been. So we then have to make that up — already — this in conjunction with it being a bad water year, that just exacerbates the situation to create extreme drought,” Stuart explained.

The primary cause of the water shortage stems from reduced snowpack in the Cascade Mountains and decreased rainfall patterns. These natural water sources typically replenish the basin’s reservoirs during winter and spring months, but three consecutive years of below-normal precipitation have severely impacted water availability.

“We don’t have the water through snow and rain — we aren’t able to deliver it. And that’s the primary factor to be aware of. If your district, your area, your farm’s not getting water, it’s because it’s not available,” Stuart said.

The water shortage has significant implications for the region’s agricultural sector, which depends heavily on irrigation from the Yakima Basin. Farmers and irrigators with junior water rights face the challenge of operating with less than half their normal water supply during a critical growing season.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Bureau of Reclamation is implementing the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, a comprehensive strategy designed to address long-term water supply challenges through conservation and infrastructure improvements.

“Improve municipalities, increase groundwater, habitat — and those kind of focuses will help the water supply and the biological benefits of the Yakima Basin,” Stuart said of the integrated plan’s goals.

The plan focuses on multiple approaches to water management, including enhanced conservation efforts, groundwater development, and habitat restoration projects. These initiatives aim to create a more resilient water system that can better withstand future drought conditions while supporting both agricultural needs and environmental requirements.

Bureau officials emphasize their commitment to ensuring water availability even during severe drought conditions, though they acknowledge the current limitations imposed by natural water supply constraints.

The agency will continue monitoring conditions and updating its monthly water forecasts as the situation evolves. These regular assessments help water users and agricultural operations plan for the remainder of the irrigation season and prepare for potential continued restrictions.

The current drought represents a significant challenge for the Yakima Basin, affecting not only agricultural operations but also municipal water supplies and fish habitats throughout the region. As climate patterns continue to influence water availability, the integrated planning approach may become increasingly important for long-term water security in the basin.

